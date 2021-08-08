SWEDESBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An overturned tractor trailer caused traffic delays on the New Jersey Turnpike in Gloucester County.
New Jersey State Police say the accident occurred just north of Exit 2 on the turnpike.
Only the left lane was able to get by at one point.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or any information about injuries.
Overturned tractor trailer blocked lane of New Jersey Turnpike
