NJ honors vets for their service during World War II

PRINCETON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a special medal ceremony in Princeton, New Jersey.Four local veterans, all in their 90s, were honored for their service and sacrifice during World War II.An honor none of them expected nearly eight decades after the war ended."it's really lovely and unexpected because it's so long ago," said Kathleen DuHaime.Kathleen DuHaime was in the Royal British Navy during World War II. She worked in the department that handled all the landing calls.On Monday, she and three other local vets at the Brandywine Living Facility in Princeton, New Jersey, were honored during a special ceremony on this Flag Day.Surrounded by their families--DuHaime, Robert Higgins, Kurt Wedemayer, and Stanley Tantum received a certificate and the N.J. distinguished service medal for their roles in protecting our freedoms.The festivities continued with music and food.