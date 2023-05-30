100-acre wildfire burning in Gloucester County, New Jersey

Firefighters are working to contain a 100-acre wildfire in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

FRANKLIN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are working to contain a 100-acre wildfire in Gloucester County, New Jersey.

The fire is burning in a wooded area spanning both Franklin and Monroe townships in the White Oaks Wildlife Management Area.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has dubbed the blaze the Box Turtle Fire.

The fire was 0% contained as of the service's last update late Monday.

That update also said one structure was being threatened by the flames.

No road closures have been reported.

Video from Chopper 6 on Tuesday morning showed smoke still rising from the forest.