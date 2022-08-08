Security guard killed, another wounded in New Morgan, Berks County shooting

Investigators say the two guards approached a suspicious car. That's when someone inside started shooting.

NEW MORGAN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A security guard was killed and another wounded when shots were fired at a business in Berks County.

Police say the shooting happened early Saturday morning along the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan.

Investigators say the two guards approached a suspicious car. That's when someone inside started shooting.

A 37-year-old guard, identified as Troy Rickenbach of West Reading, was killed.

The other guard sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and has already been discharged from the hospital.

"This is an area of our county which is very rural and typically we have little criminal activity in New Morgan Borough," said District Attorney John Adams.

Authorities say they do not yet know why the car was there, or if there was more than one shooter.