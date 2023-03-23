'This market is needed:' Neighbors celebrate opening of new grocery store in North Philadelphia

The new Grocery Outlet opened at American and Berks streets in North Philadelphia.

"The prices are good. This is a food desert. This market is needed," said Crystal Cooper, who lives in the area.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A line of people were waiting as a new grocery store opened on Thursday morning in North Philadelphia.

"I'm number one," said Jane Colon of North Philadelphia, who arrived around 5 a.m.

Colon was first in line as the new Grocery Outlet opened at American and Berks streets.

"This is a good supermarket because we need it in this neighborhood. There are no other supermarkets. They're too expensive, too far for us seniors to go to," said Colon.

Shoppers flooded in for the 8 a.m. grand opening. The first 100 shoppers received mystery gift cards.

Crystal Cooper was second inside.

"I got there at 6:07 a.m. because I like winning things," said Cooper.

Jess Loflin and Marie Cole are the new Grocery Outlet's independent operators.

"We moved across the country for this. We came from the west coast to bring great food to our neighbors and great jobs," said Cole.

"We're providing food at 40-70% off. This allows them an opportunity to stock their pantry, eat healthier and afford the rest of living," added Loflin.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Loflin and Cole presented $1,000 donations each to The Sunday Love Project and the Norris Square Community Alliance.

Customers were happy to welcome this store to the neighborhood.

"The prices are good. This is a food desert. This market is needed," said Cooper.