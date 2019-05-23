New Video Shows Violent Holdup In Juniata Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released frightening new surveillance video showing three masked men who shot a worker while trying to rob a Juniata Park convenience store on Wednesday.Cameras captured the trio, wearing hoodies and masks, walking into the Brito Mini Market on the 1500 block of East Lycoming Street around 8:30 a.m.A few minutes later, you see one of the men trying to climb through the front opening of the register area.When that doesn't work, the second robber fires a shot at the 40-year-old worker.The trio continued to threaten the employee, trying to get cash.They eventually gave up and ran from the scene, without getting anything.The employee was hit in the shoulder.At last check, he was listed in critical condition.If you have any information on the attempted robbery, contact police.