A few new stores are opening up in our area and they are offering freebies for the first customers.

Aldi, Wawa opening new stores in our area with freebies for first customers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A few new stores are opening up in our area on Thursday and they are offering freebies for the first customers.

Aldi is opening two supermarkets. They are located at 829 Paoli Pike near Turner Lane in West Chester and on the Roosevelt Boulevard, just off Byberry Road, in Northeast Philadelphia.

The first 100 customers get free goodie bags.

Coffee will be free throughout the day at the new Wawa store located at 970 Christiana Road (Route 273) in Newark, Delaware, across from the Christiana Town Center shopping area.

Doors open at 8 a.m. with a ceremonial start giving a nod to the kindness that occurs when Wawa customers hold the door for one another.

The first 100 people will get a limited-edition "Wawa Coffee, Hoagies & Kindness" t-shirt.