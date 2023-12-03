Cheers to the new year! Check out the best ways to celebrate 2024 near you

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 2023 is coming to an end, and soon we'll be welcoming 2024!

As we look back on the ups and downs of another unforgettable year, the Philadelphia area is gearing up to celebrate on December 31.

To help say goodbye to an amazing year, 6abc has gathered a list of all the best ways to send off 2023!

Note: All events take place on Dec. 31 unless otherwise stated.

NYE SPECIALS

- "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC (Starting at 8 p.m.)

FIREWORK SHOWS

The annual Philadelphia New Year's Eve celebrations kicked off in Penn's Landing with a uplifting display of fireworks.

- New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront in Philadelphia (Starting at 6 p.m. & midnight)

- New Year's Eve Fireworks Aboard the Battleship New Jersey in Camden County (From 4 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., 10 p.m. - midnight)

- New Year's Eve Fireworks at Sesame Place in Bucks County (Starting at 6 p.m.)

- New Year's Eve Party on Ice at Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest in Philadelphia (From 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., 10 p.m. - 1 a.m.)

- Cherry Street Pier's New Years Eve Party in Philadelphia (10 p.m. - 1 a.m.)

- New Year's Boat Bash Aboard the Moshulu in Philadelphia (9 p.m. - 2 a.m.)

- The Annual "Celebrity Style" New Year's Eve Fireworks Gala at the Pyramid Club in Philadelphia (9 p.m. - 2 a.m.)

- City Cruises Philadelphia's New Year's Eve Fireworks Cruise in Philadelphia (9:30 p.m. - 12:30 a.m.)

LIVE SHOWS & EVENTS

- Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Miller Theater in Philadelphia (Dec. 26 - Dec. 31)

- Philadelphia Eagles vs. Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field (Starting at 1 p.m.)

- The Philadelphia Orchestra Presents: New Year's Eve Celebration at the Kimmel Center (Starting at 7 p.m.)

- New Year's Eve With Chelsea Reed & The Fair Weather Five at Chris' Jazz Cafe in Philadelphia (Starting at 7 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m.)

- FAME LUST Presents: New Years Emo 2024 at Kung Fu Necktie in Philadelphia (7 p.m. - 2 a.m.)

- Lotus at Union Transfer in Philadelphia (Starting at 8:30 p.m.)

- SNACKTIME: Spring Break On New Year's Eve at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia (Starting at 9 p.m.)

- The Nude Party at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia (Starting at 10 p.m.)

FAMILY-FRIENDLY FUN

- Disney on Ice Presents Magic in the Stars at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia (Dec. 24 - Jan. 1)

- Betsy's Birthday Bash at the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia (11 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

- Countdown to 2024 at the Please Touch Museum in Philadelphia (From 9 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

- New Year's Eve (Day) Family Jam with Alex & the Kaleidoscope at Ardmore Music Hall in Ardmore, Pennsylvania (Starting at 10:30 a.m.)

- New Year's Eve Family Party with PopUpPlay at Cherry Street Pier in Philadelphia (5 p.m. - 7 p.m.)

- Kids' New Year's Eve Countdown at Franklin Square in Philadelphia (5 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

RESTAURANTS & BARS

- New Year's Eve Party at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia (8 p.m. - 1 a.m.)

- Morgan's Pier NYE Take Over at Craft Hall in Philadelphia (9 p.m. - 1 a.m.)

- NYE Live! Philadelphia at XFINITY Live! (9 p.m. - 2 a.m.)

- Mr. Hollywood DJ's Third Annual NYE Bash at Stratus Rooftop Lounge in Philadelphia (9 p.m. - 2 a.m.)

- Countdown to Midnight and New Year's on the Moon, Baby at W Philadelphia (9 p.m. - 2 a.m.)

- The Golden Gala at Rivers Casino Philadelphia (10 p.m. - 1 a.m.)

- Goth New Year's Eve at Upstairs at Khyber Pass Pub in Philadelphia (10 p.m. - 2 a.m.)

- Epic NYE 2024 Celebration at Cuba Libre in Philadelphia (10:30 p.m. - 2 a.m.)

NEW YEAR'S DAY

- Mummers Parade in Philadelphia (Jan 1., 9 a.m.)

- Fancy Brigade Shows at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia (Jan. 1, 11:30 a.m. & 5 p.m.)