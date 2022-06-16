Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck between NYC subway train, platform

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn -- A man was killed after his leg got caught between a subway train and platform in New York City Wednesday night, and he was dragged by the train as it pulled out of the station.It happened about 11:40 p.m. in Brooklyn.Police said the death remains under investigation, but at this point, it appears the 37-year-old victim was exiting the Q train at the Avenue M station when he somehow got stuck.The man was then dragged across the platform.Police said he screamed as he was being dragged, and a person who heard the screaming ran for help.The man, identified as Marcus Bryant, was ultimately thrown behind the train onto the tracks, where he was hit by a second train a few minutes later.It was initially thought Bryant got his foot or pants caught in the closing door, but the MTA has since clarified, after reviewing surveillance video of the horrific incident, that it was not an issue with the door."We do not believed this is a door incident," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. "We believe he was caught between the platform and the train."Part of the investigation will include into whether the conductor followed protocol to look at platform before train left the station."A conductor should have his or her head out the window when doors close and be looking to the left and right for approximately 75 feet," Davey said. "We do have doors that are sensitive to catching gaps that are open, but again, this was not a door incident. Which again, the protocol is to make sure those doors are working and...to have a conductor to be looking out the window. Or some instances, we have CCTV for the conductor, so he or she can look up."Police said his left arm was severed, and his left leg was partially severed.He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.The investigation is ongoing.