subway

Man dragged to his death after leg gets stuck between NYC subway train, platform

Man had gotten off subway in New York at Brooklyn stop
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn -- A man was killed after his leg got caught between a subway train and platform in New York City Wednesday night, and he was dragged by the train as it pulled out of the station.

It happened about 11:40 p.m. in Brooklyn.

Police said the death remains under investigation, but at this point, it appears the 37-year-old victim was exiting the Q train at the Avenue M station when he somehow got stuck.

The man was then dragged across the platform.

RELATED: Greater Grand Crossing man hailed as hero after pulling electrocuted man off CTA Red Line tracks

Police said he screamed as he was being dragged, and a person who heard the screaming ran for help.

The man, identified as Marcus Bryant, was ultimately thrown behind the train onto the tracks, where he was hit by a second train a few minutes later.

It was initially thought Bryant got his foot or pants caught in the closing door, but the MTA has since clarified, after reviewing surveillance video of the horrific incident, that it was not an issue with the door.

"We do not believed this is a door incident," NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. "We believe he was caught between the platform and the train."

Part of the investigation will include into whether the conductor followed protocol to look at platform before train left the station.

"A conductor should have his or her head out the window when doors close and be looking to the left and right for approximately 75 feet," Davey said. "We do have doors that are sensitive to catching gaps that are open, but again, this was not a door incident. Which again, the protocol is to make sure those doors are working and...to have a conductor to be looking out the window. Or some instances, we have CCTV for the conductor, so he or she can look up."

Police said his left arm was severed, and his left leg was partially severed.

He was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorksubwayu.s. & worlddeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUBWAY
Accused NYC subway shooter secretly questioned in cell: lawyers
Subway attack heroes honored, suspect held without bail
Subway shooting suspect Frank R. James held without bail
Video shows FBI raid Philly apartment where NY shooting suspect stayed
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia selected to host World Cup games in 2026
Delco teen killed in Center City apparent road rage shooting: Police
Neighbors hold down suspect after hearing 11-year-old scream for help
Suspect charged after burned remains found in Fairmount Park
Commissioner Outlaw discusses gun violence epidemic on GMA3
Flyers agree to 4-year deal with John Tortorella, source says
Jan. 6 committee focuses on Trump pressure on Pence in latest hearing
Show More
Sources: Teen killed after fatally shooting another in Philly
Dr. Tony Watlington sworn in as Philly schools superintendent
Report: WWE investigates $3M hush deal by CEO Vince McMahon
Optimal Sport takes pride in zero judgment gym culture
Beyhive buzzing over Beyoncé's new announcement
More TOP STORIES News