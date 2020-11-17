NY Giants player tests positive for COVID-19 day after Eagles game

The positive case prompted the Giants to work remotely Tuesday.
The Giants said in a statement they learned of the result Monday night.
The player was immediately isolated and contact tracing began. Two close contacts, both staff members, were told to remain home. Team headquarters is open to staff.
"We are working closely with the NFL's Chief Medical Officer regarding next protocol steps," the Giants said.
The Giants (3-7) have a bye this weekend. Players were to meet Tuesday and Wednesday and be off the rest of the week.
On Sunday, Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and ran for a touchdown, Wayne Gallman Jr. had two TD runs and the Giants beat the Eagles 27-17 on Sunday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.