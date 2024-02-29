Delaware resident says 2 intruders broke into home within seconds; police ask public for help

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A tight-knit neighborhood in Newark, Delaware was terrorized by an overnight break-in.

It happened early Wednesday at about 1:58 a.m. on Wyncliff Lane.

Police say two suspects broke into a home but fled after they were confronted by a resident inside.

Action News spoke to the homeowners who said the burglary happened within seconds. They said the suspects broke a window in their basement to get inside, causing the alarm to go off.

When they saw the intruders just feet away from them in their house, they screamed, and the suspects ran out the front door empty-handed.

Investigators also believe the same suspects tried to break into another home along Cook Way, which is near the Wyncliff Lane residence.

Residents in the area are rattled.

"There has been several in other neighborhoods, and it's just getting worse in my opinion," said one resident who lives on Wyncliff Lane.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their cameras and security systems for any videos or images from February 27, 2024, at 11 p.m. to February 28, 2024, at 3:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Klein at (302) 366-7100 ext. 3480 or email pklein@newark.de.us.