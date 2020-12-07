7 men allegedly break into Newark, Delaware home, assault residents

By
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities in Newark, Delaware are looking for a group of people who allegedly broke into a home overnight and robbed the people inside.

It happened just before 1:00 a.m. on the unit block of Church Street.

Two of the victims told police that a group of seven men broke in through the front door.

Police say one of the victims was reportedly pistol-whipped.

The group then confronted the other victim, demanding cash and other items at gunpoint before assaulting the second victim.

Police say the victims were not seriously hurt.

The suspects were able to get away. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. P. Keld at (302) 366-7100 x. 3106 or pkeld@newark.de.us.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark (delaware)crimehome invasionrobbery
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Packers beat Eagles 30-16; Should QB Jalen Hurts start next week? | LIVE POLL
Unusual intruder caught trying to break into NJ school
Rudy Giuliani hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis: Sources
COVID-19 relief bill won't offer $1,200 checks, lawmakers say
NJ COVID: New outdoor gathering limit goes into effect Monday
Christmas tree sales soar as people look for holiday cheer
Caravan of trucks filled with toys for families with kids in area hospitals
Show More
Man's throat slashed in South Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Winter cold start to the week
Schools confront 'off the rails' numbers of failing grades
Archdiocese of Philadelphia announces closing of 2 churches
Delaware governor issues statement on COVID hospitalizations
More TOP STORIES News