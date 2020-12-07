7 men allegedly break into Newark, Delaware home, assault residents

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities in Newark, Delaware are looking for a group of people who allegedly broke into a home overnight and robbed the people inside.It happened just before 1:00 a.m. on the unit block of Church Street.Two of the victims told police that a group of seven men broke in through the front door.Police say one of the victims was reportedly pistol-whipped.The group then confronted the other victim, demanding cash and other items at gunpoint before assaulting the second victim.Police say the victims were not seriously hurt.The suspects were able to get away. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. P. Keld at (302) 366-7100 x. 3106 or pkeld@newark.de.us.