Food truck business is booming for former Delaware trooper

"Sometimes they tell me I'm making them gain weight, and I tell them don't blame us, don't blame Joey T's on your addiction," said Thuet.
Joey, a retired Delaware state trooper, says his customers are a blessing to his whole team.
After retiring as a trooper, Joey wanted to try his hand at acting. He landed a few small stand-in roles in some films but that's been hindered due to the pandemic.
He figured with his time off, what better time to open up a food truck.
He sells breakfast food; sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches are his most popular item.
"They get a taste of it, they gotta come back," says Thuet's father, Hubert.
Joey T's is located at 1401 East Newport Pike in Newport, Delaware.