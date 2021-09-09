Food truck business is booming for former Delaware trooper

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11004697" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A labor of love, an organization in Luzerne County delivers nice cozy beds that can sometimes make all the difference for a child in need. Action News Photojournalist Todd Haas introduces us to Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- Joe Thuet started Joey T's food truck about six months ago and business has been booming."Sometimes they tell me I'm making them gain weight, and I tell them don't blame us, don't blame Joey T's on your addiction," said Thuet.Joey, a retired Delaware state trooper, says his customers are a blessing to his whole team.After retiring as a trooper, Joey wanted to try his hand at acting. He landed a few small stand-in roles in some films but that's been hindered due to the pandemic.He figured with his time off, what better time to open up a food truck.He sells breakfast food; sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches are his most popular item."They get a taste of it, they gotta come back," says Thuet's father, Hubert.Joey T's is located at 1401 East Newport Pike in Newport, Delaware.