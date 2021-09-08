feel good

Pennsylvania nonprofit delivers cozy beds for children in need

Denise Ogurkis is the president of the Luzerne County, Pennsylvania chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
By Todd Haas
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sleep in Heavenly Peace is a national nonprofit organization. The goal of the organization is to provide children with beds to sleep on.

They have built and delivered close to 100 beds and have requests for hundreds more.

"I do it because it changes the lives of a child," said Ogurkis.

Each chapter is supported through volunteers and fundraising. Ogurkis will organize a "build day" and all of the volunteers will come together and build the frames and all other parts of the beds.

They will then receive requests for beds from families in need. The next step is the delivery and assembly of the beds.

Ogurkis encourages anyone with an interest in the Philadelphia area to open a branch of their own. She also says that she would be more than happy to assist them with getting started.

To request a bed, volunteer at a build event, or find out how to open your own chapter, CLICK HERE.

