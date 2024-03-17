Shelter in place lifted in Newtown Township following barricade situation

NEWTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shelter in place in Newtown Township has been lifted, and police say there is no danger to the community.
According to police, they responded to a domestic incident Sunday morning in the Headley Trace development on Newtown-Yardley Road.
Officers tell us a man was armed with a handgun and assaulted a woman.
He then barricaded inside of a home, prompting a SWAT response.
This left people in the area on edge, as this incident comes roughly 24 hours after residents of another Bucks County community woke up to a request from police to shelter in place.
That request, made by police in Falls Township on Saturday morning, came as officers searched for a suspect wanted in three homicides.
That suspect, 26-year-old Andre Gordon, was later taken into custody after a standoff in Trenton, New Jersey.