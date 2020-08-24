Newtown Square man charged after he admitted to killing wife, mother: Police

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Newtown Square, Pennsylvania man is facing multiple charges after he told police he killed his wife and mother inside of his home.

According to Newtown Township police, Iqbal Singh, 62, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and other related charges.

Police were called to the unit block of Rockwood Rd. at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday after Singh called 911, claiming he had killed his wife and mother.

When officers arrived, they were met by Singh at the front door. Police said he was covered in blood.

Officers said they found the bodies of the two women inside of the home with stab wounds. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Singh was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of self-inflicted injuries, where he remains in police custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newtown township (delaware county)crimehomicidedouble homicidepolice
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
Churchgoer attacked during Mass in Philadelphia
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Monday and Tuesday
South Jersey man charged in wife's murder
School bus safety amid the coronavirus pandemic
Phoenixville HS seniors hold first day tailgate
Show More
Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Man arrested for firing shotgun at officer in Montco: Police
Dog found tied to tree in Philadelphia park
Peaches recalled due to salmonella risk
More TOP STORIES News