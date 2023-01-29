49ers' Mike McGlinchey from Bucks County speaks to Action News ahead of NFC Championship

"I'm so proud to be from (Philadelphia). But this week, I'm the enemy."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's going to be strange for one Philadelphia Eagles when they take the field against San Francisco Sunday at the Linc.

That's because he plays for the 49ers.

Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers caught up with 49ers offensive tackle - a Bucks County native and Penn Charter graduate - Mike McGlinchey.

Mike: It's a really, really cool city. I'm so proud to be from there. But this week, I'm the enemy. I get that. I'm going to do my best to get a W on Sunday.

Ducis: What do you think it will be like for you to play in your hometown of Philadelphia with a chance to go to the Super Bowl?

Mike: Well, it's certainly exciting. It's incredible that this is how it played out. You could have kind of projected this through the middle of the season with how the Birds have been so successful this year that the NFC was probably going to run through Philly. So it's something we've been preparing for for a while now. Something we're excited about. Something I'm personally excited about, to be able to compete in front of my friends and family in the city that I grew up in, in the city that my family still lives in. It's exciting to have all those people in the stands who you grew up with and love dearly, but the only ones that I care about this week are the ones supporting the red and the gold. (laughs)

Ducis: You mention the family. You come from a family of Eagles fans, where do their loyalties lie?

Mike: The ones that are related to me are all rooting for me. I can promise you that. There are some friends along the way that still bleed green and black and all that stuff, but you're not getting a ticket from me if you're rooting for the Birds.

Ducis: What message do you have Eagles fans as you attempt to realize your dreams at the same preventing them from realizing theirs?

Mike: May the best team win. There's no other way to say it than that.

Kickoff for the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field is 3 p.m. Sunday.