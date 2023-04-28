Penn State's Ji'Ayir Brown is ready for the NFL Draft

Football has taken the Rose Bowl defensive MVP from Trenton to Lackawanna Junior College to Penn State. His next stop, he hopes, is the NFL.

Football has taken the Rose Bowl defensive MVP from Trenton to Lackawanna Junior College to Penn State.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The NFL Draft has started and Penn State safety Ji'Ayir Brown can't wait to hear his name called.

"I'm really anticipating that moment for me and for my family just to see them all excited and all emotion and tears everywhere. It's gonna definitely be a moment to remember," says Brown.

Nicknamed "Tig" by his family, after Tigger -- the Tiger from Winnie the Pooh -- his high energy has helped the Trenton native to be the best safety in his draft class and a projected second or third round pick.

"Once I get there, all the draft stuff don't matter no more," says Brown. "It's about what you can do on those Sundays. When it's game time, that's when I'll get a chance to prove myself again."

SEE ALSO: NFL Draft updates: Eagles select UGA's Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith in 1st round

Football has taken the Rose Bowl defensive MVP from Trenton to Lackawanna Junior College to Penn State. His next stop, he hopes, is the NFL.

Brown is ready to show the league what he can do.

"I always go back to who I am at the core and that's the groundwork I told you. I put in the hard work. How can I ramp it up even more so now I can be an all-pro, a Super Bowl champion, and a hall of famer?"

After visiting his old high school, Brown says his draft night plans are simple. He will be kicking it old school at his mom's house with friends and family for good food and cards. He also shares, with a smile, that we will have to wait to see his much-anticipated draft night outfits on Instagram.