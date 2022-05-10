kidnapping

South Jersey mother describes being reunited with 4-year-old son after park abduction

"You feel empty inside," said Alante Jennings moments after learning her son was kidnapped at Harvest Point Apartments.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ mother describes being reunited with son after park abduction

SALEM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A four-year-old Salem, New Jersey boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert Monday is safe at home back with his mom.

On Tuesday, 4-year-old Lincoln took Action News to his favorite park with his grateful mother, Alante Jennings.

"It's an indescribable feeling. You feel empty inside, like just dead because it's like you know when you bring a life into the world it's a special moment. So imagine if someone snatched that away from you," said Jennings.

On Monday, Lincoln was playing at a park inside the Harvest Point Apartments on Grieves Parkway in Salem when he was taken by a stranger later identified by police as 25-year-old Daishaliz Velez Fernandez around 11 a.m.

Both Jennings and police say Fernandez was a stranger to Lincoln and his mom.



An alert maintenance worker at the apartment complex saw Lincoln in Fernandez's car and police were able to get in contact with the alleged abductor by phone.

Six hours later, police found Lincoln with Fernandez on Route 13 in Delaware.

Police reunited the mother and son shortly after Lincoln was found unharmed.

"It was the best feeling I literally ever felt in my life. I felt like his embrace, his hug, he was super excited when he saw me get out of the police truck. He was like, 'Mommy!' He ran up to me and gave me this big hug. He was jumping all over me," she said.

Jennings said during the search she couldn't help but think about Dulce Alavez, the young girl who went missing in 2019 only about 20 minutes from Salem.

She says she can't stop thinking about so many of the children who remain missing like Dulce.

Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez



She hopes Lincoln's story gives parents hope.

"I still feel like there's hope for her. There's hope for anybody that goes missing. Never count them out. Don't give up don't give up!" said Jennings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseyamber alertkidnappingmissing boy
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KIDNAPPING
Suspect in NJ Amber Alert arrested in Delaware
Police investigating reported abduction in Strawberry Mansion
1 suspect in California baby kidnapping deported 3 times, DHS says
3-month-old found alive after kidnapping from CA home
TOP STORIES
Heat roll past 76ers in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead
Lower Moreland police warn about rampant check fraud
Police searching for suspect who stole church van in Chinatown
LIVE POLL: Do you think the 76ers can win series against Heat?
Couple wakes up to find strange dog sleeping with them in their bed
1 dead, 4 injured in Philly broad daylight shootings
Flyers will pick fifth overall in upcoming NHL Draft
Show More
What we know about Vicky White, prison guard who escaped with inmate
Suspect wanted in 3 armed sexual assaults: Police
Bahamas calls on Philly lab to help solve deaths of 3 tourists
Ga. officials provide update after DSU team alleges racial profiling
Video shows escaped inmate arrested, prison guard pulled from car
More TOP STORIES News