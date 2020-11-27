New Jersey family holds Zoom Thanksgiving with cardboard cutouts

HADDON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For the better part of Thursday, Billie McClintock was preparing a Thanksgiving feast that her extended family has enjoyed through the years. But this year, she and her husband Tom would be eating alone -- sort of."Usually we're all gathered around the table and we can hug each other and kiss, but with the social distancing, it's a little hard," said Tom McClintock of Haddon Township, New Jersey.So, Billie thought of bringing her entire family together by placing cardboard cutouts of each and every one of them sitting at the dining room table. And then she connected everyone through Zoom.What's missing is the hugs and kisses the McClintocks share on Thanksgiving."I told each and every one of them as soon as this is over, I'm going to hug them until I can't stop because that's what I missed the most," said Billie.For now, they are counting their blessings with the promise of vaccines down the road that has everyone hopeful.