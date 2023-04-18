Officials: Wildfire threatening 30 structures in Washington Township, Burlington County

The blaze, which was first detected around 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, is currently 75 acres in size and 0% contained, according to officials.

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is working to contain a wildfire that is threatening 30 structures in Burlington County.

It's burning off Route 542 and River Road in Washington Township.

The blaze, which was first detected around 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, is currently 75 acres in size and 0% contained, according to officials.

The following road closures are in place: Route 542 between Wading River Bridge and Lovers Lane, Old Church Road and River Road.

There are no evacuations in place at this time.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.