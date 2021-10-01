gas prices

Pay less at the pump: New Jersey gas tax drops by 8.3 cents beginning today

The decrease is the result of a 2016 law, and marks the first cut since the law went into effect.
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Drivers in New Jersey may soon notice a price change at the pump.

On Friday, the state's gas tax dropped by 8.3 cents per gallon, and that savings will be passed on to consumers.

The decrease is the result of a 2016 law that requires annual adjustments to ensure funding for critical infrastructure projects in the state.

"Because actual consumption in Fiscal Year 2021 was so closely in line with our projections made last August, coupled with the fact that consumption in the current fiscal year is projected to be above last fiscal year's levels, our analysis of the formula dictates an 8.3 cent decrease this coming October," said State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio.

Under the formula outlined in the 2016 law, the PPGR tax rate will decrease from 40.2 cents to 31.9 cents for gasoline and from 44.2 cents to 35.9 cents for diesel fuel.

This is the first cut since the law went into effect.

