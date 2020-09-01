Business

New Jersey gyms and health clubs can reopen at 25% capacity starting today

By
CHERRY HILL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Gyms and health clubs in New Jersey can reopen from their COVID-19 pause at 25% capacity beginning Tuesday.

Facilities like Edge Fitness in Cherry Hill are ready for patrons, but not without some big changes.

At Edge, gym members will not only need to check-in they will also need to check out. Owners say it will help keep the limited 25% capacity that is required.

RELATED: Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, fined nearly $130,000 after defying closure order

Gyms are also required to space out equipment, at least 6 feet apart.

Members and staff will have to wear masks and group fitness classes are limited to "one person per 200 square feet," which is about the size of a one-car garage.

Restaurants in New Jersey will also have plenty of restrictions when they re-open for indoor dining on Friday.

Customers will have to wear masks when they are not eating or drinking.

Restaurant windows will have to be open and air-conditioning units must be set at the maximum level for airflow.

Restaurants that had been limited to takeout and outdoor dining are happy to finally be opening their doors, but Governor Phil Murphy says it took a lot of work to get to this point.

"We have been working hard for several months now to get to this point people back from our initial early July target day," said Murphy. "We committed to not put ourselves in a similar position again and that we would not allow for indoor dining to resume until we had confidence that we would move forward."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesstrentongymcoronavirusreopen new jersey
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students, parents rally for fall sports on eve of crucial vote
Philly mayor apologizes after being pictured dining indoors in Md.
Vigil held for brothers killed in crash; driver charged with murder
Suspect wanted after stabbing at N.J. water park: Prosecutor
AccuWeather: Clouds and Spotty Showers Today, T'Storm Tomorrow
Are you thawing frozen food safely?
Overdose deaths on the rise amid COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
4 charged in deaths of 2 men killed in botched home robbery
3-year-old girl in Taiwan swept up in wind by kite
Boy abducted at gunpoint: 'They intended to raise this baby'
Michael B. Jordan breaks silence on Chadwick Boseman's death
Zoom Thanksgiving? Summer of COVID could give way to bleaker fall
More TOP STORIES News