New Jersey has now had more than 200K COVID-19 cases

NEW: We’ve received 396 new positive #COVID19 test results, pushing our statewide cumulative total since March 4th to 200,154. pic.twitter.com/SYTMp05TS4 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 21, 2020

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey has had more than 200,000 people test positive for COVID-19 since March, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.During a Monday afternoon coronavirus briefing, Murphy said officials had received 396 new positive test results, pushing the statewide cumulative total since March 4 to 200,154.More than 14,200 people have died from COVID-19 in New Jersey.COVID-19 has killed nearly 200,000 Americans nationwide. The country crossed the 100,000 thresholds near the end of May.This comes just six months after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency as the outbreak sparked mass shutdowns, closures and cancelations.As of Monday afternoon, the John Hopkins University tally counted more than 6.8 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the nation, but experts speculate that the real number of Americans infected is much higher. Approximately 2.5 million have recovered