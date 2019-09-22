New Jersey mom believes missing teen daughter may be victim of human trafficking

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- According to Facebook posts, a New Jersey mom is worried her missing 17-year-old daughter may be a victim of human trafficking.Aviana Weaver, 17, was last seen in Mount Holly, New Jersey on September 12, according to authorities. She later spoke to her mother via cell phone on September 15.She was last seen wearing black jeans, a nude-colored tank top, and leopard slides. Weaver is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.The Westhampton Township Police Department is now working with other agencies to find her.According to police, there is reason to believe Weaver may be in Philadelphia.Anyone with information on Weaver's whereabouts is asked to call 911.