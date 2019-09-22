new jersey news

New Jersey mom believes missing teen daughter may be victim of human trafficking

MOUNT HOLLY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- According to Facebook posts, a New Jersey mom is worried her missing 17-year-old daughter may be a victim of human trafficking.

Aviana Weaver, 17, was last seen in Mount Holly, New Jersey on September 12, according to authorities. She later spoke to her mother via cell phone on September 15.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, a nude-colored tank top, and leopard slides. Weaver is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Westhampton Township Police Department is now working with other agencies to find her.

According to police, there is reason to believe Weaver may be in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on Weaver's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crimemissing girlnew jersey newssex traffickinghuman trafficking
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEW JERSEY NEWS
AMBER ALERT: Vigil held as search continues for missing NJ girl
Beach patrol officials urge late summer swimmers to seek out guarded beaches
The Vaxx Map: Investigating measles vaccination in Delaware Valley
Man sentenced for sexually assaulting girl at Philadelphia hotel
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AMBER ALERT: Vigil held as search continues for missing NJ girl
'There are lot of kids running:' Shooting at Phila. high school football game
Funeral held for longtime journalist Cokie Roberts
4 die after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah
Allentown K-9 dies after battle with cancer
Surfer's close call with shark caught on camera
AccuWeather: More Humid Sunday
Show More
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
1 killed in ATV crash in Buena Vista Township, N.J.
Police make arrest in 1985 hijacking that left Navy diver dead
EEE, rare mosquito-borne virus, found in Atlantic County, N.J. resident
Student with autism given desk over toilet in bathroom
More TOP STORIES News