Netflix to build multi-million dollar production facility in Monmouth County, New Jersey

The facility will also serve as a central point for Netflix's East Coast operations.

MONMOUTH CO., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Netflix plans to build a multi-million dollar production facility in Monmouth County, New Jersey.

The video streaming company says it will buy the former Fort Monmouth military base in Eatontown and Oceanport, and build sound stages and related studio space.

The facility will also serve as a central point for Netflix's East Coast operations.

The project will cost more than $900 million and is expected to create thousands of jobs.

In the process of creating the studio, Netflix will pay $55 million for the 292-acre site.

"We're thrilled to continue and expand our significant investment in New Jersey and North America," said Ted Sarandos, the company's co-CEO and chief content officer. "We believe a Netflix studio can boost the local and state economy with thousands of new jobs and billions in economic output, while sparking a vibrant production ecosystem in New Jersey."

The plan still needs numerous levels of approvals from local and state officials.

"This transformative investment will serve as a cornerstone in our efforts to create a thriving industry from whole cloth," said New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat. "As a result of nearly a billion dollars in film production spending, New Jersey will further solidify its status as an emerging national leader in the television and film industries."