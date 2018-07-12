N.J. officer, Philly man charged in assault on Boston College hockey player, Lindsay Lohan's cousin, at pizza shop

Kevin Lohan (Boston College)

BOSTON (WPVI) --
A New Jersey police officer and a Philadelphia man have been charged in connection with an altercation at a Boston pizza shop that landed a Boston College hockey player in the hospital with a serious jaw injury.

Massachusetts prosecutors say 27-year-old Daniel Hunt, of Barrington, New Jersey, and 29-year-old Ian Salerno, of Philadelphia, face assault and battery charges.

The confrontation occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Prosecutors say the player, identified by the school as Kevin Lohan, needed his jaw wired shut for three weeks. Lohan, of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, is the cousin of actor Lindsay Lohan.



Hunt, an officer in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, was off duty.

Both suspects face arraignment Aug. 1. Home numbers could not be located and prosecutors did not know if they had lawyers.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsassaultattackbeatingpizzahockeycollegeboston collegelindsay lohanpolice officer
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News