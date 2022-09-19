2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood

The view from Chopper 6 showed a heavily damaged yellow plane at rest in a yard.

UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Cumberland County, New Jersey on Monday.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Parvin Mill Road in Upper Deerfield Twp.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a plane crash in Upper Deerfield Twp., New Jersey on Monday.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a heavily damaged yellow plane at rest in a yard.

A white sheet was covering the front of the plane.

There was no immediate word on the circumstances of this crash.

The names of the people who were killed have not been released.

