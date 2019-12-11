unsolved crime

Atlantic County prosecutor looks for new leads in grandmother's 2009 murder

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Atlantic County Prosecutor is planning a news conference Wednesday afternoon in hopes of drumming up new leads in the cold case murder investigation of Joyce McKinnon on December 11, 2009.

The shooting death of the 61-year-old grandmother inside her Atlantic City home on the 1900 block of North Michigan Avenue stunned many in the neighborhood. Despite years of investigating, authorities still haven't made an arrest.

According to investigators, McKinnon, a waitress at Tropicana Casino was shot in her bed just before 11 p.m.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
