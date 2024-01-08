Gov. Murphy issues state of emergency for NJ ahead of storm; heavy rain, flooding expected

State of emergency declared in New Jersey effective at 5 p.m. on Tuesday

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Another winter storm is set to hit the East Coast on Tuesday and it is bringing concerns of widespread flooding for already flood-prone regions in the area.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has declared a state of emergency effective at 5 p.m. on Tuesday ahead of the storm.

A Flood Watch has already been issued for New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania ahead of the storm Tuesday into early Wednesday. The combination of 2"-4" of rain along with saturated ground and melting snowpack could mean particularly widespread flooding.

The combination of snow on the ground, surging warm air, heavy rain, and strong snow-eating winds will lead to a rapid runoff from Tuesday to Wednesday.

"Beginning tomorrow morning and continuing through Wednesday morning, we are expecting one to four inches of heavy rain, strong winds, and potential inland and coastal flooding," said Murphy.

"This storm will exacerbate the effects of the inclement conditions we experienced in December and this past weekend and may precede another storm Friday night. As always, I urge all New Jerseyans - including residents in our coastal and riverine communities - to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

Visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also monitor local forecasts, warnings, and watches.