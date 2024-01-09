Storm update: New Jersey prepares for flooding, high winds as rain approaches | LIVE RADAR

A state of emergency that will go into effect in New Jersey at 5 p.m. Tuesday

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- With a major rain storm moving into the Northeast, rising water levels have the potential to create significant issues for already flood-prone regions in the area. Strong wind gusts are also a major concern, especially at the Jersey Shore.

These concerns prompted New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to declare a state of emergency that will go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials are warning residents to bring in anything that may be outside, including Christmas decoration and patio furniture

Atlantic City officials are warning residents to take action now before the storm gets really bad.

RELATED: Preparing for heavy rain, flooding | What you need to know

The main factors are expected to be winds reaching 35-45 mph, with gusts of up to 65 mph.

Atlantic County officials put out a warning Tuesday, urging residents to prepare and to bring in any loose items or furniture from their properties amid the fear that the wind might take those items and cause damage or injury.

Coastal flooding is also a risk with this storm because of the amount of rain expected. Folks may need to move vehicles if they're parked in an area that's prone to flooding.

Atlantic City Electric will have extra staff on hand for the next two days in case of any downed lines and power outages.

A Flood Watch has already been issued for New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania ahead of the storm Tuesday into early Wednesday. The combination of 2"-4" of rain along with saturated ground and melting snowpack could mean particularly widespread flooding.

The combination of snow on the ground in some areas, surging warm air, heavy rain, and strong winds will lead to a rapid runoff from Tuesday to Wednesday.

"This storm will exacerbate the effects of the inclement conditions we experienced in December and this past weekend and may precede another storm Friday night. As always, I urge all New Jerseyans - including residents in our coastal and riverine communities - to follow all safety protocols and remain off the roads unless absolutely necessary."

The National Weather Service says the worst travel conditions will be Tuesday between 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday, adding that river flooding could last through Wednesday in many areas.

Drivers are being urged to stay off the roads later Tuesday if possible.

However, city officials are most concerned about those strong winds.

"The biggest factor is going to be the wind," said Andrew Kramer, the Atlantic City public information officer.

Some schools are also starting to cancel after school activities.

Although there is a state of emergency goes into effect for all of New Jersey at 5 p.m., there are no travel bans that have been put into effect at this point but officials are asking people to be careful as this storm moves through. They also ask for people to stay alert for any emergency messages.

Visit ready.nj.gov for important weather updates and safety information. Residents should also monitor local forecasts, warnings, and watches.

Storm driving tips

If you think you might have to travel during the storm, there are some things you can do to be more prepared.

If you think you might have to travel during the storm, there are some things you can do to be more prepared.

Drivers caught in rising floodwaters should attempt to roll down all the power windows before their vehicle stalls out so they can still escape.

Chief Meteorologist Cecily Tynan demonstrated during a 6abc AccuWeather Special why emergency responders recommend keeping a specific tool in your vehicle. They say a safety hammer or center punch will help break windows in case you are trapped.

Always turn around if you see standing water on a roadway and do not drive through it. All it takes is a few feet of water to pick up your car and push it away. Plus, you cannot see the potential hazards beneath ponding water.