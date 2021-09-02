Gov. Murphy declares State of Emergency after Ida wreaks havoc across NJ

The State of Emergency allows resources to be deployed throughout the state during the duration of the storm.
"Tropical Storm Ida is severely impacting all areas of our state," said Governor Murphy. "The safety of our residents is our main priority, and we urge everyone to be informed of local weather conditions and to stay off the roads."
The storm damaged several homes in Mullica Hill, Gloucester County after a tornado swept through the area. Other videos believed to be of the same tornado were also confirmed nearby.
No injuries have been reported.
