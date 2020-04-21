Travel

NJ Transit adding thousands of bus trips to daily schedule

By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Transit customers are now seeing a number of changes, which include additional bus trips on some daily routes, a requirement for all employees and riders to wear face coverings, and a new option to board buses though the rear door.

Company officials said they're continuing to work to be sure commuters are still able to get around, especially essential workers.

"Beginning (Monday) in New Jersey, we put in an additional 2,460 bus trips on all bus lines for weekday service throughout the state," said New Jersey spokesperson Lisa Torbic.

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News

The additional trips were announced after Governor Phil Murphy's recent executive order, which requires all New Jersey Transit buses, trains and light rail vehicles to not go beyond 50 percent of the allotted capacity.

"When they were running on a two-hour schedule, the buses were super-packed to the point that they couldn't even pick up certain spots because they were so packed," said a rider from North Camden. "The fact that they're running more frequently is going to help."

Another change happening right now is that face coverings are required for all NJ Transit employees and riders on every vehicle.

Officials say riders who do not follow the new guidelines may possibly be denied access to buses, trains, and light rail.

Transit officials also say it's best to check their website NJTransit.com as their efforts are constantly evolving to stay in line with federal and state health recommendations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelnew jerseynew jersey transitcoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wolf: Less-impacted areas of Pa. may reopen soon
Gov. Murphy tours new Atlantic City medical pop up site
Eagles, Lurie to make $1M in donations to help Philly
AccuWeather Alert: Line Of Gusty Thunderstorms This Afternoon
Pa. stay home order extended, businesses disappointed
Girl, 4, shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia home, police say
Philly's free student meal program shifts to one day per week
Show More
Will Smith chats with Dr. Fauci about COVID-19
Mixed reaction over mask mandate in Pa.
Alicia Vitarelli speaks to Kelly Ripa on Philly, staying at home
Burglars target Center City businesses during COVID-19 shutdown
South Korea looking into reports about Kim Jong Un's 'fragile' health
More TOP STORIES News