HAMILTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus on the Atlantic City Expressway.It happened around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday on the westbound side of the Expressway at Route 54/Exit 28 in Hamilton Township approaching Hammonton.New Jersey State Police say the driver lost control and left the roadway.There were 10 passengers onboard the bus at the time.Police say everyone has been removed from the bus.Action News is told they were being checked on by medics at the scene and taken to area hospitals.Delays are expected in the area.