In anticipation of this dangerous weather, members of the Ocean City Beach Patrol were prepared.

Many trying to beat the heat at the Jersey shore

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- People packed the beaches in New Jersey on Friday as the area experienced excessive heat.

"We're trying to beat the heat," Andrea Osorio, who is visiting from Washington, D.C., said.

"We have two medical staff, EMTs, always ready and available," said Frankie Christy, lieutenant of the beach patrol. "We always talk about heat-related illnesses in the morning before we go to our beach."

Christy said since May 14, the beach patrol has responded to 109 medical calls. The beach patrol said a third of them were related to the heat.

"It's almost as common as rescuing someone," Christy explained.

During the summer months, Christy said they have more than 150 staff members spread out along the beaches in OCNJ.

He and other beach patrol staffers are warning beachgoers to stay hydrated and take breaks from this heat.

Laurie Martines, who is visiting from Massachusetts, spent her Friday morning with her feet in the water in Ocean City.

"This is my happy place," Martines said. "It's calm. It's serene."

Inside Manco & Manco Pizza on 9th Street, employees are busy keeping up with the demand for boardwalk pizza. Manager Tom Rossi said as they work around these hot ovens in this hot weather, they are also keeping safety in mind.

"Keep them hydrated. Let them take breaks. Let them hang out in the air conditioning for a while," Rossi explained.