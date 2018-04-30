A woman has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter in the death of her husband who authorities say was beaten with a fire extinguisher inside their New Jersey home.The Burlington County prosecutor's office says 43-year-old Laciana Tinsley faces a 24-year prison sentence as part of a plea agreement.Tinsley says she was acting in self-defense when she hit her 74-year-old husband, Douglas Tinsley, in their Willingboro home in January 2017. She says he hit her with a chair and smothered her with a pillow.Authorities say the woman struck her husband in the head multiple times with the fire extinguisher. An autopsy determined he died from blunt head trauma.Sentencing is scheduled for July 20.-----