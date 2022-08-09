Nonna & Pop's, La Chingonita and Grandma's add flavor to Philly's robust dining scene

Nonna & Pop's, La Chingonita & Grandma's are new spots from veterans on the Philadelphia dining scene.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three new spots from tried and true tastemakers have hit Philadelphia's cuisine scene.

Nonna & Pop's is a new concept from third-generation Termini Brothers Bakery co-owners, Vincent Jr. and Joseph Termini.

The neighborhood coffee shop with pastries and ice cream honors Vincent Termini, Sr. and his wife Barbara, and was named by their grandchildren. The sons have designed a homey vibe, with all baked goods made just across the street at the Termini Bros. flagship store.

La Chingonita is a play on the Mexican colloquialism, 'la chingona' - a woman who handles her business.

Owners Omar Martinez and Rebecca Baez started the original business of the same name as a food truck, calling it 'la chingonita' due to the small size of their vehicle - it was actually a food cart.

But the small cart developed a big following, and now they have their first brick-and-mortar in Fishtown. They continue to serve what was popular on their food truck - tacos of all varieties, huge tortas (sandwiches), and other Mexican and Puerto Rican fares.

Grandma's is the latest from Donrutai 'Chef Locket' Jainon, owner of the South Philly staple for Thai and Laotian food, Ratchada.

At her new spot, Chef Locket says she is bringing Philly's first "Thai tapas" to the scene - small plates meant for sharing, with dishes inspired by her grandmother's recipes.

Everything from duck to curries to exotic desserts is made fresh to order, and every month guests will recieve a special gift with their meal as a show of appreciation from Chef Locket herself.

Nonna & Pop's / Termini Bros. Bakery | Instagram

1514 S. 8th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-334-1816

La Chingonita | Instagram | Facebook

413 E. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125

215-337-3117

Grandma's | Facebook | Instagram

1304 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107

215-315-9050