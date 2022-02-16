Nonprofits in Philadelphia look to hire more than 100 youth for paid summer jobs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As crime continues to climb in the city, nonprofits are getting aggressive when it comes to keeping at-risk teens busy and engaged during the summer.
Registration just opened to hire more than 100 youth for paid summer jobs.
"They'll be out here cleaning up, helping neighbors, helping businesses keep their property clean," said Eugene Thomas, Founder of Powercircle Mentors.
Those will be some of the jobs teens will be tasked with. The jobs will help kids in programs like Powercircle Mentors have something safe to do in a supervised environment.
Organizers say through the Philadelphia Youth Network's Work Ready Program, older kids would get paid $11/hour for 20 hours a week over six weeks. Those 14 and younger are incentive based and will be compensated $1,000 for six weeks.
"It's really important for us to get these opportunities to the youth, one because of the gun violence going around in the city. I feel like if we're employing them, they have less things to do on the streets," said Kimberly Lee, of Guiding Stars.
"We'll be able to have the means to put them in position to acquire anything that they need without harming anybody or harming themselves to get it," said Ryan Harris of As I Plant This Seed.
Organizers say this won't just give teens a safe place and a job, but also teach them life skills.
For more information and to apply for one of these these summer jobs, CLICK HERE.
