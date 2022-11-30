3 sentenced to prison after man killed during Thanksgiving dinner in Norristown

Eddie Miguel Palaez Moctezuma was sitting at the table eating Thanksgiving dinner when he was killed.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people were sentenced in the deadly shooting of a man in Norristown on Thanksgiving last year.

On Tuesday, Tymere Parker pleaded guilty to the murder of Eddie Miguel Palaez Moctezuma and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

His co-defendant Savian Creary received the same sentence on Monday.

Eddie Miguel Palaez Moctezuma

And Kevon Clarke was sentenced to 20 to 40 years.

The three men had been involved in a shootout near the victim's home back on November 25, 2021.

Moctezuma, who was not involved in the shooting, was sitting at the table eating Thanksgiving dinner when a single shot came through the window and struck him.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.