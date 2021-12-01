Family of Norristown man killed by stray bullet on Thanksgiving speaks out: 'Don't be a coward'

Eddie Miguel Palaez Moctezuma

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family members gathered to remember a Norristown, Montgomery County man who was shot and killed by a stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner.It happened on the 1100 block of Arch Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.Police say Eddie Miguel Palaez Moctezuma was enjoying dinner with his family when gunfire erupted outside of the home.One of the bullets entered a window and hit the victim. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital."He was loved. I know he was loved. He was just so kind. I can't even describe him. He never had a bad intention," said the victim's sister, Jaremy Pelaez.She described the moment the bullet entered the home."We were all laughing and cracking jokes and all of a sudden we thought it was a balloon. Something popped," Palaez recalled.Surveillance video captured the shooting. Montgomery County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Kevon Clarke of Norristown on charges of murder.Clarke, his girlfriend, Jacqueline Brown, and four other individuals were attending a party on the 100 block of Haws Avenue earlier in the day and were asked to leave, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.Brown's cousin accused the group of stealing alcohol during their departure from the home.Arrangements were made later that evening to return the alcohol, but that's when the gunfire rang out.As the cousin went to Clarke's home, she immediately drove away when he allegedly walked outside brandishing a weapon.Around the same time, authorities say two other men were walking up the street and a shootout ensued between Clarke and the men.Police believe a bullet from Clarke's gun killed the victim."I know he might be seeing the news because he's running. Turn yourself in. Don't be a coward. You did it. You already did it," said Palaez.Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977.