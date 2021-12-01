murder

Family of Norristown man killed by stray bullet on Thanksgiving speaks out: 'Don't be a coward'

Eddie Miguel Palaez Moctezuma was enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with his family when gunfire erupted outside.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Family of man killed by stray bullet on Thanksgiving speaks out

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family members gathered to remember a Norristown, Montgomery County man who was shot and killed by a stray bullet while eating Thanksgiving dinner.

It happened on the 1100 block of Arch Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Eddie Miguel Palaez Moctezuma was enjoying dinner with his family when gunfire erupted outside of the home.

One of the bullets entered a window and hit the victim. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"He was loved. I know he was loved. He was just so kind. I can't even describe him. He never had a bad intention," said the victim's sister, Jaremy Pelaez.

Eddie Miguel Palaez Moctezuma



She described the moment the bullet entered the home.

"We were all laughing and cracking jokes and all of a sudden we thought it was a balloon. Something popped," Palaez recalled.

Surveillance video captured the shooting. Montgomery County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Kevon Clarke of Norristown on charges of murder.

Clarke, his girlfriend, Jacqueline Brown, and four other individuals were attending a party on the 100 block of Haws Avenue earlier in the day and were asked to leave, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

SEE ALSO: Thanksgiving gun battle kills innocent victim during dinner in Montco; suspects at large: DA
EMBED More News Videos

A bullet went through a window of a home and struck a man inside. A family member and several neighbors told Action News that man did not survive his injuries.



Brown's cousin accused the group of stealing alcohol during their departure from the home.

Arrangements were made later that evening to return the alcohol, but that's when the gunfire rang out.

As the cousin went to Clarke's home, she immediately drove away when he allegedly walked outside brandishing a weapon.

Around the same time, authorities say two other men were walking up the street and a shootout ensued between Clarke and the men.

Police believe a bullet from Clarke's gun killed the victim.

Kevon Clarke



"I know he might be seeing the news because he's running. Turn yourself in. Don't be a coward. You did it. You already did it," said Palaez.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Norristown Police Department at 610-270-0977.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countypennsylvaniamurderthanksgivingshooting
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Dad allegedly drove 14-year-old son to store to commit murder
Philly will end 2021 with all-time record number of homicides
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
Fire that killed 2 in Trenton ruled arson; man charged with murder
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News