NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was shot early Tuesday morning in Norristown, Pennsylvania.

The shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. on the 300 block of E. Moore Street.

Police responded to reports of gunfire and found one person had been shot.

That person was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.

There was no immediate word on a motive or suspects.