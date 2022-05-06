collision

1 rescued from wreckage after vehicles collide on Broad Street

Police say the crash involved two vehicles.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person had to be rescued after a collision on North Broad Street early Friday morning.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. on the 4700 block of North Broad in the Logan section of Philadelphia.

One person became trapped in the wreckage and had to be rescued by crews.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

