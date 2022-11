Shooting at Erie Dollar Plus in North Philadelphia injures 1

A person was shot at a dollar store in North Philadelphia, police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A person was shot at a dollar store in North Philadelphia, police say.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday at the Erie Dollar Plus on the 3700 block of North Broad Street, near Erie Avenue.

Officers found a spent shell casing in the vestibule of the store, as well as a cap, Airpods and a spilled drink.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not released the person's condition.

No arrests have been made.