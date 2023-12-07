WATCH LIVE

Woman sentenced for setting fire that injured 4, displaced more than 100 in Chester County

The fire at the Ashwood apartment complex in North Coventry caused more than $6 million in damage.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, December 7, 2023 1:25AM
NORTH COVENTRY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Thirty-three-year-old Toni Kirk has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison for setting a raging fire at an apartment complex in Chester County.

The blaze tore through the Ashwood apartment complex in North Coventry in July 2020.

Four people were injured and more than 100 were left homeless.

SEE ALSO: Massive fire ravages North Coventry Township, Pa. apartment building; at least 4 hurt

The fire caused more than $6 million in damage.

Kirk was found guilty of setting the fire in October.

