Man shot multiple times while walking with girlfriend near Hunting Park home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 39-year-old man was attacked just steps from his house in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section, police said.It happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on the 3900 block of North Delhi Street.Police said the victim was walking with his girlfriend when two masked men approached them.The suspects pistol whipped the victim and then shot him six times in the legs.Police said the man managed to walk to his home before collapsing.The victim is in serious but stable condition. His girlfriend was not harmed.Anyone with information is asked to call police.