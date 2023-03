A two-alarm fire erupted at a warehouse in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Thursday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A two-alarm fire erupted at a warehouse in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Thursday.

Fire crews are on the scene near the 3500 block of North Mascher Street.

Officials say the blaze broke out around 3 p.m. Fire and smoke were seen coming from the one-story auto repair warehouse.

No injuries are reported at the scene.

The fire is still active and will burn for a while, officials say.