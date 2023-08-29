Students at North Penn School District head back to class

The music was pumping and the students were smiling outside North Wales Elementary on Tuesday as they headed back to class for the new school year.

NORTH WALES, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The music was pumping and the students were smiling outside North Wales Elementary on Tuesday. School is back in session across the North Penn School District.

"Little excited," said second grader Kaylee McMahon.

"I'm excited about making new friends and talking," said fourth grader Brith Cortes.

"I was pretty excited about the new gaga pit. I'm probably going to play on that every single day," said third grader George Dziedzic.

Phys-ed teacher Scott Crayder was on the mic as students arrived, ensuring spirits were high.

"The whole point of being here and kids being successful is feeling like they belong somewhere, and this is fun," he said.

"If they're going to be happy here, then they're going to be happy inside, and it's going to be more of a welcoming environment," continued Crayder.

Big numbered balloons signified the grade groupings.

Students say they have lots to learn and so many new things to explore.

Teachers started prepping classrooms earlier this month. This year staff will be implementing a new reading curriculum at the school.

"This year we're all about elevating learning, building community, building relationships between staff, students, and our families," said principal Dana Kenney.

The first day is meaningful in so many ways.

"He's going to the next level here, and time flies," said dad Michael Delaney.

"It's just emotional as a parent to see them advancing and learning and growing up," added Danielle Delaney.

As for what the first day means for dad Mike McMahon, "Peace and quiet for one day? I'm going to go home and go to sleep."

Welcome back, students! Have a great year!