Woman killed, 2 men injured after vehicles collide in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal crash in North Philadelphia.
Two cars collided at the intersection of Broad and Oxford streets around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the impact sent a Nissan and a Dodge onto the sidewalk.
The Dodge struck a traffic light.
Both male drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospital.
A female passenger in the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her identity has not been released.
Police blocked traffic in the area as they investigated the crash.
