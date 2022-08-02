North Philadelphia homicide victim shot multiple times at close range: Police

At the scene, officers found a 32-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and leg.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot and killed at close range in North Philadelphia, police say.

Officers were called around midnight Tuesday to the 3800 block of North Fairhill Street to the report of gunshots.

At the scene, they found a 32-year-old man lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his back and leg.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A witness told police that three masked me got out of a car. The witness said at least one of them approached the victim and fired multiple times at the 32-year-old.

All three males got back into the car and were last seen going north on Fairhill Street.

Investigators found seven spent shell casings on the street a few feet from where the victim was found indicating the shooter or shooters were very close when the shots were fired, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small says there are several security cameras on the block which may help in their investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES: