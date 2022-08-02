Mother leads peace walk following murder of son, member of popular singing group

"My son was a joy to the world," cried the mother of the 'Brotherly Love' founding member, Joelill Foy.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City and community leaders walked several blocks in South Philadelphia Monday evening to encourage peace.

The walk comes days after tragedy shook the block.

"My son was a joy to the world, I just cannot believe this," cried Tangalee Lewis, the mother of Joelill Foy.

Foy, 26, was a founding member of the local singing group "Brotherly Love." He was shot and killed outside his home on the 1800 block of Sigel Street last week.

Community members are pleading for the violence to stop.

"It's going to take all of us to roll up our sleeves, get involved and address the issue collectively," said Councilman Kenyatta Johnson.

Johnson says the walk is a call to action to address the senseless gun violence.

"A rising star from South Philadelphia was murdered on this block," said Johnson of Foy's killing.

Sarah Legacki is the Sigel Street block captain. She's heartbroken and wants to see change.

"When I heard his mother screaming, I never ever will forget that, and I never ever want to hear it again. He was just a good kid, incredibly talented voice," said Legacki.

Johnson says it's about violence prevention, but it's not going to happen overnight.

"To help our young people understand that picking up a gun is not the way to go," explained Johnson.

Legacki says because of the ongoing gun violence, Joelill's smile that lit up the night is now only a memory.

Neighbors don't want this to be forgotten. They don't have an answer on how to stop gun violence, but they say they'll do whatever they can to help put an end to it.